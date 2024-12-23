Nitish Kumar condoles death of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal

Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condoled the death of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

He said Benegal's death has created a void in the field of art and filmmaking.

"... veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's demise is heart-breaking. He was an icon…his demise has created a void in the field of art and filmmaking, which will remain forever for all of us. I pray that the almighty gives his family the strength to withstand this tragic moment. May his soul rest in peace," Kumar said in his condolence message.

Benegal, who heralded the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s with films such as 'Ankur', 'Nishant' and 'Manthan', passed away at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease, his daughter Pia Benegal told PTI.

"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," she said.

His films include 'Bhumika', 'Junoon', 'Mandi', 'Suraj Ka Satvaan Ghoda', 'Mammo' and "Sardari Begum", most counted as classics in Hindi cinema.

The director's most recent work was the 2023 biographical 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'. PTI PKD RG