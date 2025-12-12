Nitish Kumar condoles demise of former Union minister Shivraj Patil

Patna, Dec 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condoled the death of former Union minister Shivraj Patil and said his contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered.

Patil passed away at his hometown, Latur, in Maharashtra, on Friday morning. He was 90.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, Kumar said, "Patil's death has caused an irreparable loss in social and political realms, and his contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered." The chief minister said, "In his long political journey, Shivraj Patil held many eminent posts and played an active role in upholding the constitutional process of the country." Kumar prayed for the peace of the departed soul and wished for strength to Patil’s family members to endure the grief in this moment of loss.

Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as the president of Latur municipality between 1966 and 1970 and was subsequently elected as an MLA for two terms.

He then went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996.

The Congress leader held several portfolios, including that of Defence, Commerce, and Science and Technology at the Centre.

Patil was the Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008. He resigned after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. PTI SUK RG