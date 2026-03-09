Nitish Kumar ‘digitally arrested’ by BJP, alleges Bihar Congress chief

Patna, Mar 9 (PTI) Bihar's Congress unit on Monday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to go to the Rajya Sabha, saying the "JD(U) supremo has been digitally arrested by the BJP." Talking to reporters here, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram said, "The party was not surprised by the recent political developments involving Nitish Kumar in Bihar. This was bound to happen… The BJP hatched a conspiracy against Nitish Kumar to remove him from the post of chief minister. In fact, the BJP has digitally arrested Kumar." He alleged that Kumar, who had always fought for socialist ideology, compromised with the RSS agenda.

"What compulsions forced Kumar to take this decision must be explained," he said.

Accusing the BJP of weakening its allies, the state Congress president said, "The BJP first brought Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde into its fold and later undermined the original Shiv Sena. The Akali Dal was also weakened similarly. The BJP worked to split the party of NCP leader Sharad Pawar and gradually weaken several regional leaders and parties, including Biju Janata Dal." Rajesh Ram claimed that it has been the BJP's history to first move forward with its allies and later eliminate them.

He added that the alliance between the BJP and JD (U) is a completely mismatched coalition that goes against the interests of the people.

He said the BJP is now applying the same strategy to its other allies as well, and in the future, the next target will be Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. PTI PKD MNB