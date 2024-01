New Delhi: NDA Legislative Assembly elected Nitish Kumar as the leader on Sunday after he resigned as the chief minister.

Advertisment

Kumar immediately reached Raj Bhawan to stake claim to form the next government with the support of BJP.

He was accompanied by Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, who were elected leader and deputy leader of the Bihar BJP Legislative Party.

Both Choudhary and Sinha will take oath as deputy chief ministers in the new government.