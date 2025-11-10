Nitish Kumar govt destroyed Bihar; education, healthcare systems finished off: Rahul

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has destroyed the state by finishing off its education and healthcare systems, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed during an interaction with youngsters.

Gandhi put out on X a video on Monday of his recent interaction with a group of Gen Z youngsters and said this generation believes in 'satya' (truth) and 'ahimsa' (non-violence), and will lead India towards a brighter future.

"The energy of India’s Gen Z gives me hope. This generation believes in satya and ahimsa, carries compassion and courage, and will lead India towards a brighter, more just future. I'm excited to see them step into the political sphere," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

In the video, Gandhi, who has a free-wheeling interaction with the youngsters, has said the Congress is stating that if one is Dalit, Adivasi, EBC, Muslim, all of them should get equal opportunity and the whole wealth should not be concentrated in one or two hands.

Asked about the Bihar polls by a student, he said, "For 20 years, there is Nitish Kumar's government there and they have destroyed Bihar. Secondly, the education system -- be it primary or secondary education, university or college education, has been finished off. There are paper leaks happening one after another...they put RSS vice chancellors in universities." The basic structure of education system has been "finished off" in Bihar, he alleged.

The healthcare system has also been destroyed, Gandhi added.

The video comes a day before polling for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The video comes a day before polling for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The first phase of polling in the Bihar elections was held on November 6, and the second phase is scheduled on November 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 14.