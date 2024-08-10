Nitish Kumar helped RSS, BJP to spread its base in Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi

Patna, Aug 10 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allying with what he termed as "divisive" political forces, alleging that the JD(U) chief has helped the RSS and BJP strengthen their base in the state.

Speaking to party workers at the RJD office, Yadav said, "The BJP is spreading hatred in society when we should be discussing issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment, and development. The saffron party is attempting to divide the country in the name of caste, creed, and religion. Kumar has joined forces with these divisive elements and has consistently supported the RSS and BJP in extending their base in Bihar." Yadav accused the saffron party of trying to create communal tension both in the state and across the country.

"Under the RJD regime, Bihar never saw communal clashes. Now, the BJP and its allies are attempting to undermine the rights of minority communities, socially marginalised groups, and the poor by raising contentious issues like changes to reservation provisions and the Waqf board," he said.

He alleged that the BJP is using communal hatred to distract people from critical issues. "BJP leaders avoid talking about unemployment or price rise. They focus solely on spreading communal hatred. If farmers protest, they are labeled as Khalistanis. If Muslims advocate for their rights, they are called terrorists. Forces attacking the Constitution and promoting hate politics must be held accountable," said Yadav, who is preparing for a state-wide yatra after August 15.

During the yatra, Yadav plans to address various issues affecting Bihar, including the central government’s refusal to grant special category state status, Kumar's failure to pressure the Centre to include Bihar’s reservation quota in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, and the deterioration of law and order in the state, a senior RJD leader said. PTI PKD MNB