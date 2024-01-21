Nitish Kumar inaugurates 500-bed Sriram Janki medical college in Bihar's Samastipur district

Samastipur (Bihar), Jan 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 500-bed Sriram Janki Medical College and Hospital (SJMCH) at Sarairanjan in Samastipur district on Sunday.

The land for the institute, which also has 100 MBBS seats, was donated by the Sriram Janki Trust. It was built at an estimated cost of Rs 591 crore, officials said.

Soon after the inauguration, the CM chaired a meeting of senior officials of state health department and staff members of the hospital.

He hoped the new hospital will go a long way in meeting the healthcare requirements of the region. "With the inauguration of this hospital, people of this area will not have to go to other cities for better treatment. All medical facilities with advanced technologies are available here", the CM said.

"The capacity of this hospital will soon be increased to 1,000 beds. The Centre also played an important role in setting up of this medical college", the CM said.

Others present on the occasion included Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, several Bihar ministers and local MLAs of the area. PTI COR PKD MNB