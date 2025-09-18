Nitish Kumar inaugurates conclave of saints, seers in Patna

Patna, Sep 18 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated 'Dharmik Nyas Samagam', a conclave of saints and seers, here on Thursday.

The objective of the conclave, being organised by the Bihar state religious trust council (BSRTC), is to spread messages and create awareness about the role of temples and mutts in creating social reforms and carrying out welfare measures in society.

"The CM on Thursday inaugurated the 'Dharmik Nyas Samagam', at Bapu Sabhagar here. A large number of saints and seers are attending the conclave. The event was also attended by DyCMs - Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Ranveer Nandan, President of the BSRTC," according to a CMO statement.

It said that, "The objective behind organising this one day conclave is to highlight the role of temples and mutts in creating awareness in the society. Our objective is that both saints and seers, while upholding faith, also empower society with the eternal strength of tradition…giving a new direction to the country and society." This conclave is being organised not only to review the past achievements of the BSRTC, but a conscious effort should also be made to prepare the temples and mutts to play an effective and impactful role in future society as well, said the statement.

"Representatives of more than more than 4,000 registered temples and mutts in the state are attending the conclave. Temples and mutts are not only centres of faith and worship, but will be developed as dynamic forums for education, health, culture, and social reform.

"If religious institutions connect with people's daily life and welfare, society will receive new energy. A plan has been made to establish health centers, libraries, and free coaching institutes in every mutts and temple in the state so that Sanskrit learning centres and Vedic education can be regularly organised", it said.

Cultural programmes, folk arts, and musical events will also be held at these religious centers, said the BSRTC president, adding free health check-up camps, yoga, and Ayurveda centers will also be set up. For women and youth, sewing-knitting, computer education, and other skill development programs will also be organized at temples and mutts in the state.

"Gyms and akhadas centers will be established at temples and mutts where youth can get regular physical training. Within a 5 km radius of religious places, a clean and plastic-free environment will be ensured”, said the BSRTC president. PTI PKD RG