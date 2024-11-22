Nitish Kumar inaugurates, lays foundation stones of rural road projects worth Rs 8,837.77 crore

Patna, Nov 22 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of multiple road and bridge projects of the state Rural Works Department (RWD) worth Rs 8,837.77 crore.

The CM asked officials to ensure that priority is also given to the maintenance of rural roads, bridges or causeways in the state.

"With a view to improving rural connectivity, the CM on Friday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 6,199 projects of the RWD worth Rs 8,837.77 crore ", a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

"All roads and bridges of the RWD, for which foundation stones were laid, the CM directed officials to complete the projects on time and ensure that there should not be any compromise on the quality of works and materials. He also asked officials that all the roads and bridges which were inaugurated on Friday, should be inspected regularly and their continuous maintenance must be given the top priority", said the statement.

The event was organised at CM's official residence, 1 Anne Marg. The programme was attended by RWD minister, Ashok Choudhary, Chief Secretary, Amrit Lal Meena, Additional Chief Secretary of RWD, Dipak Kumar Singh, and several other senior officials of the state government.

Projects which were inaugurated on Friday included: 763 roads (total length 947 km) and 4 bridges (total length 435 metre) -- constructed at a cost of Rs 983 crore under the Chief Minister Gram Sampark Yojana.

Under Chief Minister Rural Road Maintenance Programme, 972 roads (total length 1,904 km) have been repaired at a cost of Rs 1,113 crore and under the Chief Minister Rural Road Development Scheme, 33 roads (total length 104 km) have been upgraded (reconstructed/strengthened/widened) at a cost of Rs 92 crore.

Projects for which foundation stones were laid included: 1,472 roads (total length 1,571 km) and 5 bridges (total length 304 metre), which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,824 crore under the Chief Minister Gram Sampark Scheme..

Under the Chief Minister Rural Road Maintenance Programme, 2.306 roads (total length 4,148 km) will be repaired at a cost of Rs 2,350 crore. Under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Sadak Unnayan Yojana, the work of upgradation (reconstruction/strengthening/widening) of 442 roads (total length 1,701 km) and one bridge (total length 27 metre) is to be done at a cost of Rs 1,739 crore. PTI PKD RG