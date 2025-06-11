Nitish Kumar inaugurates Patna's first double-deck flyover

Patna, Jun 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the city's first elevated corridor or double-deck flyover at a function here on Wednesday.

The CM said the connectivity of this double-deck flyover with the fast-moving Patna Metro project will further strengthen the traffic management of the city.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the flyover was built by the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited for Rs 422 crore.

"After the inauguration, the CM inspected the double-decker flyover from Kargil Chowk to Science College and Science College to Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan. He also inquired about its connectivity to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH)," the statement said.

This flyover has been constructed in two layers (decks) above Ashok Rajpath, which starts from Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan and goes to PMCH to the Science College.

"The upper deck (Tier-II) of the elevated corridor from Gandhi Maidan to Science College is 2175.50 metres. The upper deck (Tier-II) is for traffic moving from Gandhi Maidan to Science College. The bottom deck (Tier-1) is 1449.30 metres in length which is for vehicles moving to Patna College from Gandhi Maidan. The width of the deck of this path is 8.5 metres," the statement said.

Besides, the CM also inaugurated a building of the Government Urdu Library, Patna.

The new building has been constructed at Rs 3.7 crore. After the inauguration, the CM inspected the new building and inquired about the arrangements there.

Those who were present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin, Education Minister Sunil Kumar and other senior officials of the state government. PTI PKD SBN SBN