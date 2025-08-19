Nitish Kumar inspects construction work of Patna Metro Rail project

Patna, Aug 19 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inspected the on-going construction work of the Patna Metro Rail Project here.

The CM directed officials to expedite the construction of the Patna Metro project.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, “During the visit, the CM inspected the Metro Terminal located at Bariyarpur and reviewed the metro rail coaches, railway tracks, yard, power grid, and other related infrastructure. The CM directed officials to expedite the construction work of the project.” Regular inspections are being conducted to ensure that the construction work is carried out in an efficient manner.

“During the inspection, the CM interacted with officials and inquired about the progress and current status of the metro rail construction. Officials informed the CM that the metro terminal at Bariyarpur would serve as the halt, maintenance, and cleaning facility for the metro trains. The administrative building situated at the site will manage the smooth operation of the metro rail services”, said the statement.

The CM also inspected the Zero Mile Metro Station and reviewed the progress and current status of the construction work underway there. PTI PKD NN