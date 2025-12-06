Nitish Kumar launches JD(U)'s membership drive in Bihar

Patna, Dec 6 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the membership drive of the JD(U), the party headed by him, for the period between 2025 and 2028.

The drive began here with Kumar assuming the membership of the party, followed by JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha, senior leader Bashishtha Narain Singh and state unit president Umesh Kushwaha, among others.

"It was only natural that our national president Nitish Kumar first assumed the membership. This time around, we have set a target of 1 crore, which is higher than the target of the previous membership drive," Jha told reporters.

He said that newly elected MLAs and other party leaders have congratulated Nitish Kumar for getting his name registered in the World Book of Records, London, for taking the oath as CM for a total of 10 times.

Singh said, "The membership drive will definitely gain success and the party will be strengthened." He said, "The unprecedented mandate given by the people has reinvigorated the party members. There is a sense of joy among them. The manner in which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has governed the state is exemplary and unparalleled." On the question of the entry of the CM's Nishant Kumar in Bihar politics, the JD(U) leader said, "It is up to Nishant to decide on this matter. But if he joins JD(U), it will be good for the party." PTI SUK NN