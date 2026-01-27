Nitish Kumar launches projects worth Rs 391 crore in Madhubani during 'Samridhi Yatra'

Madhubani (Bihar), Jan 27 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday launched several development projects and schemes worth around Rs 391 crore in Madhubani district during his 'Samridhi Yatra'.

The CM also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects in the district.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, "The CM laid the foundation stone for 101 projects/schemes worth Rs 298 crore and inaugurated 294 projects worth Rs 93 crore. The CM also inspected Mithila Haat Phase-II (Riverfront Development) located at gram panchayat Araria Sangram in the Jhanjharpur block." The CM also discussed the ongoing construction of the inter-state bus terminal in Madhubani, construction of the Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Jaynagar Shaheed Chowk, and the ring road project for Madhubani city, currently in progress, with officials, said the statement.

The CM also discussed the project related to the proposed development of approximately 450 acres of land near Bangama village in Laukahi block as an industrial area.

"Work has already started for developing an industrial hub on around 250 acres of land in Mauza Lohana under Jhanjharpur circle, development of Phulhar Sthan—the first meeting place of Goddess Sita and Lord Shri Ram—as a tourist destination," said the statement.

During the inspection, the CM directed officials to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed within the stipulated time frame. "Completion of these works will not only provide better facilities to the people but will also significantly contribute to the overall development of the region," said the CM.

Kumar also inaugurated the newly constructed Jeevika Bhawan at Araria Sangram. After the inauguration, he visited the stalls set up by the Jeevika Didis, the statement said.

The Bihar government, through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous body under the Department of Rural Development, is spearheading the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), locally known as Jeevika, with the objective of social and economic empowerment of the rural poor. Women associated with the project are called Jeevika Didis.