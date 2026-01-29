Nitish Kumar launches projects worth Rs 827 crore in Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar), Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday launched several development projects worth Rs 827 crore in Bihar's Samastipur district during his 'Samridhi Yatra'.

The CM also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects in the district.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, "The CM laid the foundation stone for 71 schemes/projects worth Rs 470 crore and inaugurated 74 schemes worth 273 crore. Besides, the CM launched 43 other schemes worth Rs 84 crore for Samastipur district." The CM inspected the campus of the Government Engineering College at Sarairanjan.

"He visited the first floor of the administrative building of the college and inspected smart classrooms, project labs, language laboratories, network labs, and other facilities. He interacted with students and teachers present in the classrooms," said the statement.

At the language laboratory, teachers informed the CM that various international languages are taught to students.

After that, the CM inspected innovation stalls set up on the campus, as well as stalls put up by various departments.

"During inspection, the CM also interacted with Jeevika Didis and praised the work being done by them. The CM said that all Jeevika Didis are working very well and that the government is providing all possible support to help them move forward. He congratulated them for their good work," the statement said.

The state government, through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous body under the Department of Rural Development, is spearheading the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), locally known as Jeevika, with the objective of social and economic empowerment of the rural poor.

Women associated with the project are called Jeevika Didis.

The CM also inspected the stall set up by the Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA), Samastipur, where he was informed about new technologies introduced in the agriculture sector.

He also reviewed the model of multiple crop farming being implemented in Samastipur by the Agriculture department.

The BISA was established on October 5, 2011, through an agreement between the Government of India and the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (Spanish acronym CIMMYT) and was bolstered by the globally credible name of Nobel Laureate Norman Ernest Borlaug. PTI PKD RG