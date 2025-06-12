Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone of 'dharmshala' at Mahavir Cancer Hospital in Patna.

Patna, Jun 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a 'dharmshala' on the Mahavir Cancer Hospital Campus in Patna's Phulwarisharif locality.

The event was organised on the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of Acharya late Kishore Kunal. An IPS officer-turned-socio-religious activist late Kishore Kunal was honoured posthumously with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi, was the founder secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna.

Union minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju was also present on the occasion. The CM also unveiled the statue of Kishore Kunal on the occasion.

Others who were present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Water Resources minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Rural Affairs minister Ashok Chaudhary, national working president of JD (U) Sanjay Kumar Jha and senior officials of the district administration. PTI PKD RG