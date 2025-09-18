Nitish Kumar meets Amit Shah

Patna, Sep 18 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Union Home minister Amit Shah here on Thursday, a JD(U) leader said.

Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, met Shah here ahead of the latter's scheduled meeting with BJP workers at Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas and Begusarai later in the day.

The JD(U) leader said that "it was a courtesy meeting". The JD(U) is an alliance partner of the NDA Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.

Shah who arrived in Patna on Wednesday night, will interact with BJP leaders and workers in Rohtas and Begusarai districts on Thursday to discuss plans for the upcoming assembly elections, a BJP leader said.

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Wednesday said that Shah was scheduled to interact with workers and leaders from 10 districts in the Magadh-Shahabad region at Dehri-on-Sone, an industrial township situated 50 km from the state capital, on Thursday.

At Begusarai, which happens to be the Lok Sabha constituency of Union minister Giriraj Singh, Shah will interact with party workers and leaders from another 10 districts, Jaiswal had said. PTI PKD RG