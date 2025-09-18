Nitish Kumar meets Amit Shah in Patna

Patna, Sep 18 (PTI) Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday, a JD(U) leader said.

Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, met Shah at a hotel here, he said.

"It was a courtesy meeting", the JD(U) leader said without divulging the details of the interaction.

The JD(U) is an alliance partner of the NDA.

Shah had arrived in Patna on Wednesday night and is scheduled to hold meetings in Rohtas and Begusarai districts on Thursday with BJP leaders and workers to discuss plans for the upcoming assembly elections, a BJP leader said.

The Bihar assembly elections are due later this year.

State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal had on Wednesday said that Shah would interact with workers and leaders from 10 districts in the Magadh-Shahabad region at Dehri-on-Sone, an industrial township situated 50 km from the state capital. PTI PKD RG BDC