Nitish Kumar, PM Modi 'jodi' a hit in Bihar: BJP's Nisha Singh

Pranpur(Bihar), Nov 14 (PTI) BJP's Nisha Singh, who retained the Pranpur Assembly seat for the NDA, on Friday said her victory was a testament to "people's love" and the enduring appeal of the "hit jodi" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar.

Singh also highlighted the NDA's resurgence across Seemanchal, where the alliance faced tough challenges in previous elections.

"You must have heard the popular line, 'Nitish ji aur Modi ji ki jodi hit hai' (Nitish Kumar's and PM Modi's 'jodi' is a hit in Bihar). The results you see here are a reflection of that hit pair," the two-time MLA said.

Emerging after receiving her winner's certificate, Singh said Pranpur has always been a difficult constituency, but strong public backing and relentless effort by party workers ensured her win.

"You all know that our seat has always been very tough. This victory is because of the people's support. Most of the effort was theirs, they stood with us again, and that is why we are here today," she told reporters, surrounded by jubilant BJP workers.

Asked whether the electoral journey was challenging, she said, "Yes, absolutely. The road was very difficult. Our workers put in tremendous effort, and the people of Pranpur blessed us wholeheartedly."