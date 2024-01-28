Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday at around 11 am.

Kumar, who dumped the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and dealt a body blow to the opposition bloc INDIA, chaired a meeting of JD(U) MLAs at his official residence and announced that he was going to resign.

The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.

Kumar was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the JD(U) when he went to the Raj Bhavan.

He is likely to stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, sources said.