Nitish Kumar should be honoured with 'Girgit Ratna': Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna: Nitish Kumar should be honoured with 'Girgit' (Chameleon) Ratna award for frequently changing his political loyalty, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said on Sunday.

Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

"Chameleon is infamous for changing their skin ...Paltis Kumar should also be honoured with Chameleon Ratna award for frequently changing his political loyalty…for his speed of colour change", Yadav posted on X.

“गिरगिट” तो बस यूँ ही बदनाम है..! रंग बदलने की रफ़्तार से तो पलटिस कुमार को भी “गिरगिट रत्न“ से सम्मानित करना चाहिए। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) January 28, 2024

Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was minister in the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) in the Mahagathbandhan government.