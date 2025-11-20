Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan here.

In all, 22 ministers, including Kumar, were sworn in at the event.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.

The event was also attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

Kumar (71), who is a member of the legislative council (MLC), did not contest the assembly elections.

He is among the 10 longest-serving CMs in the country and has been in power for 19 years.

His frequent switching sides in his political career earned him the nickname 'Paltu Ram', whereas he is also called 'sushashan babu' for good governance.

In the recently held polls, the NDA stormed back to power in the eastern state, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.