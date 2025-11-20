National

Nitish Kumar sworn in as CM of Bihar for record 10th time

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar waves to the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan here.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.

The event was also attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

