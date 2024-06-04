Nitish Kumar to attend NDA meeting in Delhi on Wednesday

Patna, Jun 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will on Wednesday take part in the NDA meeting scheduled in the national capital, highly placed sources said here.

Kumar, whose party is set to grab 12 out of the state's 40 seats, will be leaving for Delhi in the morning.

Kumar had visited Delhi during the weekend when he met top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With the BJP falling short of majority, Kumar is being seen as a key player whom the opposition INDIA bloc is also sending fillers. PTI PKD NN