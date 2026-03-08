Nitish Kumar to resume 'Sammridhi Yatra' from Monday

Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will soon resume his 'Sammridhi Yatra' from Monday, an official said.

The Sammridhi Yatra was launched on January 16 from West Champaran district, but had to be discontinued due to the Budget session of the Bihar legislature.

In a missive to all department heads, police chiefs, DMs, and SPs, Arvind Kumar Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Cabinet Secretariat department, said the CM would review ongoing government projects and other schemes during the 'Sammridhi Yatra' starting Monday and would also interact with people.

During the Yatra, which will continue till March 14, the CM will visit Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, Saharsa, Khgaria, Begusarai and Sheikhpura.

The CM will also inspect ongoing projects during his yatra, according to the letter sent to top state administration officials on Sunday. "All additional chief secretaries of the departments, DGP, and senior officials handling the projects will take part in the review meetings," said the letter.

Kumar had earlier launched his state-wide 'Pragati Yatra' in December 2024, which continued until February 2025. PTI PKD RG