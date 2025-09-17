Nitish Kumar virtually joins launch of ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ by PM

Patna, Sep 17 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday virtually joined the launch of ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

The PM launched the campaign along with the 8th Poshan Maah (month), with an aim to strengthen healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across India.

“The CM virtually joined the launch of ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ by the PM from Dhar district. Others who were present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Chief Secretary Pratyaya,” According to an official statement here.

The initiative is being jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women & Child Development, reflecting their shared commitment to women’s and children’s health and nutrition, said a senior official of the state government. PTI PKD NN