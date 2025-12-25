Nitish Kumar visits Patna Zoo, reviews arrangements

Patna, Dec 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, popularly known as Patna Zoo, and reviewed arrangements related to animal care, visitor amenities and environmental conservation.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, people present at the zoo greeted the chief minister during his visit, and he reciprocated by waving and interacting with them.

Kumar directed officials to take care of the animals properly and ensure provision of required amenities for them.

He said, "More school students should be encouraged to visit the zoo to make them aware about wildlife and the environment." The CM also directed officials to start a toy train service inside the zoo.

"I have visited Patna Zoo several times. Numerous facilities have already been ensured here. We have prepared a master plan for its overall development. Officials should expedite its implementation," he said.

The chief minister named a newborn zebra at the zoo as 'Samriddhi'.

The CMO statement highlighted, "The birth of a zebra calf, which is an important species native to Africa, has taken place at Patna Zoo after nearly 17 years".

Officials asserted that this achievement reflects the state government's consistent efforts towards improved health management for the animals.

The statement said that the annual footfall in the zoo is around 23 lakh, most of whom are school students.

The zoo houses more than 1,122 animals of over 93 species, including rhinoceros, gharial, giraffe, zebra, tiger, deer and monkeys. At present, the zoo has 10 rhinoceroses, over 200 gharials and six giraffes, it noted. PTI SUK NN