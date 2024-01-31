Nitish Kumar's jump to NDA to have no impact on INDIA bloc, says Congress' Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's move to join the NDA will have no impact on the opposition INDIA bloc.

He also said the BJP should contest elections on the basis of the Centre's 10-year report card instead of religious issues.

"Nitish Kumar has gone with the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) but it will have no impact on our alliance (INDIA). We will contest the Lok Sabha elections with full strength," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

The Tonk MLA, who is also an All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, was visiting his constituency to attend wedding functions.

He said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is getting immense support. The issues he has raised have received support from the people and that has worried the BJP.

"The BJP should go to elections on the basis of the Centre's report card instead of religious issues," he said.

Pilot also said everyone is happy with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and added that Lord Ram is present in every particle.

"Lord Ram does not belong to any party, community or leader. I consider it wrong to limit him," he said.

He also said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be tabled in the assembly.

A tripartite MoU was signed between the Centre and the Rajasthan and the Madhya Pradesh governments in New Delhi on Sunday for preparing a detailed project report on the ERCP.

Pilot said the ERCP was a major pending issue but the Centre signed the MoU ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for political reasons.

The ambitious ERCP was announced by the BJP when it was in power in the state in the 2017-18 Budget for a permanent solution to the problem of drinking and irrigation water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan.

The previous Congress government in Rajasthan had demanded that the Centre declare the ERCP a project of national importance. PTI SDA SZM