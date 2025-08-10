Nitish Kumar's son Nishant to hold public meeting in Patna

Patna, Aug 10 (PTI) Fresh speculations of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar entering politics have been triggered with the scheduling of a public meeting of the scion on Sunday evening.

Posters announcing 'Nishant Samvad', scheduled on Sunday evening, were seen in the vicinity of the office of the JD(U), the party headed by the longest serving chief minister.

The 40-something only child of the JD(U) supremo has been making no secret of the wish that his father enjoys another term in office, while ducking queries about his own political entry.

According to the poster, Nishant Kumar would "share his thoughts on the public welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

Interestingly, young leaders in the state, like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Chirag Paswan, despite being on different sides of the ideological divide, have said that they would "welcome" the political entry of the reclusive son of the CM if he took the "personal" decision.

However, many old-timers have been sceptical that Nitish Kumar, who prides himself on eschewing "dynasty politics", would let his son enter public life, at least until he hung his own boots.

Speculations of Nishant's entry had been intense around Holi this year when he had been waxing eloquent about his father's achievements and urging the people to vote him back to power.

Posters declaring Nishant as "the new hope" of JD(U) had been dotting the city, and reports in a section of the media suggested that plans were afoot to field him in the upcoming assembly polls, from Harnaut, the seat which was represented by his father many decades ago.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, has of late been trying to fish in troubled waters of the JD(U) with the claim that Nishant's political entry was being stymied by a cabal that was allegedly pro-BJP and did not want the party, which depends heavily on the charisma of its supremo, to enjoy any long term prospects. PTI NAC RG