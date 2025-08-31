Nitish lacks vision, NDA govt will be unseated from power in Bihar assembly polls: RJD's Tejashwi

Patna, Aug 31 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “lacked” vision, asserting that the NDA government in the state will be unseated from power in the upcoming assembly polls.

Talking to reporters here, Yadav said, “I must say that the chief minister does not have a vision for the state. He is in fact a ‘cheat minister’, not a CM. He and his alliance partners have been completely exposed. The NDA government will be thrown out in the coming assembly polls.” Earlier in the day, during the Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Ara, Yadav accused Kumar of “copying” his welfare plans on several occasions.

Addressing a public rally during the yatra, he said Bihar wants “an original CM, not a duplicate one”.

“Kumar has been announcing schemes that we proposed earlier… this copycat government has now been exposed... We will form the next government and we have a vision for the state,” Yadav had said earlier.

“We had first raised the issue of introduction of domicile policy, promise free electricity, social security pension for widows, elderly and disabled persons... for Bihar’s overall development. But, the CM copied all of these and announced the same a few months ahead of the polls,” he had claimed. PTI PKD RBT