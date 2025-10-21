Nitish launches Bihar poll campaign, takes swipe at Lalu for doing 'noting for women'

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Oct 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday charged his arch-rival Lalu Prasad with doing "nothing for women" while in power, and propping up wife Rabri Devi when the charge sheet in the fodder scam caused him to step down.

The JD(U) president, who is seeking a record fifth consecutive term in office, was addressing his maiden election rally in Minapur constituency of Muzaffarpur district, where he also said he was disillusioned with the RJD, headed by Prasad, after two short-lived alliances, and vowed to remain with the NDA.

Speaking about his government's thrust in women's empowerment, as witnessed in the formation of self-help groups on a large scale and the recently launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, as part of which Rs 10,000 each have been transferred into accounts of more than one crore beneficiaries, Kumar drew a contrast with the previous regime.

"Did the ones in power do anything for women? They could not have cared less. Only when, after seven years of chief ministership, a situation came where stepping down could not have been avoided, the wife was installed," said Kumar, without mentioning his detractors by name.

Prasad, who became the Bihar chief minister in 1990, occupied the post till 1997 when his wife, a homemaker who was till then not known to have an aptitude for politics, was appointed to the top post, in a move that had triggered a massive controversy in those days.

Kumar, who, in alliance with the BJP, defeated the RJD in 2005, also recalled his alliances with his arch-rival's party, first in 2015 and then again in 2022, both of which lasted for less than two years.

Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is currently the leader of the opposition and the NDA's principal challenger, had served as the deputy CM on both occasions.

Kumar said, "Because of circumstances, I had to tie up with those people, but it did not take me long to realise that they were good for nothing. Now I am back (in NDA) for good." Kumar also spoke at length about efforts made by his government to improve infrastructure, education and healthcare in the state, while lauding the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for its cooperation.

He also underscored that "an atmosphere of terror" had prevailed in Bihar, because of poor law and order and alleged patronage to criminals by the powers that be, until he took over.

"But now, it is for all to see how much things have changed. Even disputes between Hindus and Muslims have come down because we were sensitive to needs like fencing of religious places of both faiths", said Kumar. PTI NAC BDC