Nitish launches projects worth over Rs 680 cr in 2 Bihar districts

Sitamarhi/Sheohar, Jan 19 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched several development projects worth over Rs 680 crore in Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts.

Kumar also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects during the ‘Samridhi Yatra’ in the two districts.

“The CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 67 schemes worth Rs 554.12 crore in Sitamarhi. This included the inauguration of 26 schemes costing Rs 208.12 crore and the laying of foundation stones for 41 schemes worth Rs 346 crore,” according to a statement issued by the CMO.

He also inaugurated a bridge and approach road at Chandauli Ghat on the Minapur-Belsand road over the Bagmati River in Sitamarhi district, constructed at a cost of Rs 70.89 crore, it said.

Later, Kumar inaugurated tourism infrastructure development projects to the tune of Rs 11.89 crore at Baba Bhuvneshwar Nath Temple in Sheohar.

He also inspected the development and beautification work carried out at the Devkuli Dham complex.

The CM launched projects worth Rs 59 crore in Sheohar district, the statement said. PTI CORR PKD RBT