Nitish launches projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Bihar's Darbhanga

Patna, Jan 11 (PTI) Development projects worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore were on Saturday launched by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was in Darbhanga district as part of his statewide 'Pragati Yatra'.

According to the office of the chief minister, Kumar inaugurated 89 projects worth Rs 935.28 crore, besides laying the foundation of 97 works which involve a cost of Rs 561.75 crore.

The chief minister was accompanied by his deputy Samrat Choudhary and cabinet colleagues Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Mangal Pandey and Madan Sahni, besides top officials.

During his day-long tour of the north Bihar district, the chief minister also went to the collectorate and reviewed the implementation of government schemes. PTI NAC ACD