Nitish launches projects worth Rs 1,826 crore in Bihar's East, West Champaran districts

Patna, Sep 23 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday launched projects worth more than Rs 1,826 crore in West and East Champaran districts.

The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 357 projects worth Rs 1,198.86 crore in Valmikinagar in West Champaran district.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), "Infrastructural projects which were launched by the CM included the inauguration of 237 projects worth Rs 197.36 crore, laying of foundation stone for 114 projects worth Rs 586.67 crore, and six additional projects worth Rs 414.83 crore." The CM also inspected the ongoing developmental works of the Lavkush Eco Tourism Park in Valmikinagar.

Later, the CM launched 311 projects worth Rs 627.79 crore in Semra locality in East Champaran district.

"Projects that were launched included the inauguration of 294 projects worth Rs 145.30 crore and laying the foundation stone for 17 projects worth Rs 482.88 crore," it said.

Others who were present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Rajya Sabha MP and JD(U)'s acting national president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Education Minister Sunil Kumar and several senior officials of the district administration. PTI PKD ACD