Nitish launches projects worth Rs 2,330 crore in Gopalganj, Vaishali

Patna: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday launched development projects worth Rs 2,330 crore in Gopalganj and Vaishali districts.

The CM unveiled projects worth Rs 1,585.59 crore at an event held at Sabeya Airport Field in Gopalganj.

Of these, 124 schemes worth Rs 1,295.85 crore were for foundation laying, and 61 projects with Rs 289.74 crore were inaugurated, according to a Bihar government statement.

A 3.18-km two-lane rail overbridge, with approach roads at Mirganj Bypass, will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 131.38 crore, it said.

This, the CM said, was “a fulfilment of the promise made during the Pragati Yatra”.

Additionally, Rs 126.54 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 12.6-km Gopalganj Bypass Road with paved shoulders.

At Vaishali’s Goraul Degree College, the CM launched projects worth Rs 744.85 crore.

Among the major projects, a stormwater drainage system for the Hajipur Nagar Parishad area will be constructed at a cost of Rs 129 crore, the statement said.

Also, Rs 181.78 crore has been approved for four power sector projects under the Energy Department.

Additionally, library, sports grounds and other infrastructure will be built with an outlay of Rs 122.14 crore, the statement issued by the government read.

While talking to 'Jeevika Didis' in Gopalganj, the chief minister said, “You are doing a great job. In 2005, our government increased the number of self-help groups that go by the name 'Jeevika Didis'. We are working for the uplift of all sections of society. Nobody is left behind.” 'Jeevika Didis' are women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) under a rural livelihood project.

Beneficiaries of a broad range of welfare schemes appreciated and thanked the CM for enhanced pensions, honorarium hikes, and free 125 units of electricity for households, the statement said.

In Vaishali, the CM also encouraged 'Jeevika Didis', saying, “Keep working with glory and dignity. The government will extend the best possible assistance to you”.

"If all sections of society live in harmony, Bihar will progress," he added.