Nitish lays foundation stone for cement unit, Adani Group to invest Rs 5,500 cr in Bihar

Patna, Aug 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,600-crore cement grinding unit of Ambuja Concrete North Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Group's Ambuja Cements, in Nawada district.

Adani Group has decided to invest an additional Rs 5,500 crore across various sectors in the state, a statement, issued by the CMO, said.

A total of 40,000 employment opportunities will be generated by these investments, it said.

"The project of 6 MTPA cement grinding unit, worth Rs 1,600 crore, will be implemented in three phases. The first one of 2.4 MTPA at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore is targeted to be commissioned by December 2025. The project is expected to create 250 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs in the area," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The project is considered the largest investment in the state by a cement industry player.

It will meet the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, the CMO said.

"Adani Group has decided to invest an additional Rs 5,500 crore in Bihar in various sectors, including cement manufacturing (in Muzaffarpur), logistics (near Patna) and projects related to agro-industry in Araria, Kishanganj and Begusarai. The total employment of 40,000 will be generated by these investments. Bihar has emerged as an ideal destination for investment", the CMO statement said.

The Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) has allocated 73 acres of land for the cement unit.

Those who were present on the occasion included Bihar Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prem Kumar, Lok Sabha MP from Nawada Vivek Thakur and Adani Enterprises Director and Managing Director (Agro and Oil & Gas) Pranav Adani.

Soon after the event, Pranav Adani, in a post on X, wrote, "Privileged to be present for the foundation laying ceremony of the cement grinding unit in Warisaliganj alongside Hon'ble CM Shri @NitishKumar, we are grateful for the support received from the government in Bihar for making this strategic investment of Rs 1,600 crore possible in alignment with the state's development plans." The CM also inaugurated tourist facilities at Kakolat waterfall in Nawada district.

Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prem Kumar said, "Inauguration of tourist facilities at Kakolat waterfall will not only provide better facilities to travellers but will also provide new employment opportunities to the local people. Let us all together take the natural beauty and tourism of Bihar to new heights." PTI PKD BDC