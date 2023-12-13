Nitish lays foundation stone for development of site considered birthplace of Goddess Sita

Patna, Dec 13 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the development of the 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir' in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

Advertisment

He directed that the developmental works around the temple, for which Rs 72 crore has been sanctioned, should be completed at the earliest.

"It is one of the holiest sites in Hinduism. A large number of pilgrims from across India, and also other countries visit the temple every year," said a senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The development project has been undertaken by the state Tourism Department.

As a part of the project, the government will build 'Sita-Vatika' and 'Luv-Kush Vatilka', develop a 'parikrama path', set up display kiosks, cafeterias and children-playing zones, among others, the official said.

All roads that lead to the site will also be developed at the earliest, he said, adding that thematic gates and parking areas will be constructed. PTI PKD SOM