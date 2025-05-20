Nitish lays foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore

Patna, May 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for multiple projects of the Urban Development and Housing Department, totalling Rs 1,002 crore, officials said.

Kumar also inaugurated an Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC), connecting nine pumping facilities in Patna city, they said.

“The chief minister laid the foundation stone for 1,327 projects under the CM's Comprehensive Urban Development Scheme of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (BUIDCO) worth Rs 1,002 crore at a function here. The nine pumping facilities, having integrated water-level, temperature and vibration sensors – connected to an ICCC at Gandhi Maidan, was also inaugurated by him,” an official statement said.

The system provides automatic pump operation control to maintain appropriate water levels, it said.

“These devices will assist in water-level regulation, ensuring timely activation of pumps to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon,” the statement added. PTI PKD RBT