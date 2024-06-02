Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha poll results

Patna: Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday left for the national capital, where he is likely to stay for the next couple of days.

Some senior JD (U) leaders, on condition of anonymity, said the party supremo may meet top BJP leaders during his visit to New Delhi.

On the other hand, a delegation of the Finance Commission is likely to visit Patna on June 10 during which the Bihar government's demand for special status and special package for the state may be discussed, sources said.

Besides, the demand for an increased share of central funds for Bihar may also be discussed, they said.