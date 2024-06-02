National

Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha poll results

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comes out of the State Assembly after Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar won a vote of confidence

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File image)

Patna: Ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday left for the national capital, where he is likely to stay for the next couple of days.

Some senior JD (U) leaders, on condition of anonymity, said the party supremo may meet top BJP leaders during his visit to New Delhi.

On the other hand, a delegation of the Finance Commission is likely to visit Patna on June 10 during which the Bihar government's demand for special status and special package for the state may be discussed, sources said.

Besides, the demand for an increased share of central funds for Bihar may also be discussed, they said.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections Bihar Election Results Nitish Kumar JDU BJP NDA
Subscribe