Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi to attend G20 dinner

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left for New Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the dinner being hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of G20 summit.

Advertisment

Kumar, accompanied by Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, left for Delhi in a flight around 11.10 am.

"The CM will attend the gala dinner hosted by the president in Delhi on Saturday evening," said a senior official of the Chief Minister Office (CMO).

Kumar is expected to return to Patna by Sunday afternoon, he said. PTI SSS PKD SOM