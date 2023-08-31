Nitish leaves for Mumbai to attend INDIA bloc meeting

Patna, Aug 31 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh and state Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, left for Mumbai on Thursday afternoon to attend the third meeting of the opposition coalition INDIA.

According to party insiders, the flight the CM and the other JD(U) leaders were supposed to take was delayed. It was scheduled to leave at 1.45 pm but finally left at 3.30 pm.

More than two dozen parties opposed to the BJP are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session, during which they will discuss issues related to seat sharing for next year's Lok Sabha polls and finalise other agendas. The meeting will conclude on September 1.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav have already reached Mumbai to attend the meeting.

Kumar, without divulging any specifics, had recently claimed that more parties were likely to join the opposition coalition INDIA during its Mumbai meeting.

The Bihar CM had also said that issues related to seat sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised.

During a recent interaction with reporters, he responded to questions on speculations that he could be made the INDIA bloc's convener, saying, "I have no personal ambitions... 'Mujhe kuch nahin chahiye' (I don't want anything for myself). My only wish is to unite the maximum number of anti-BJP parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am only working in that direction." The 26-party opposition alliance, which has been formed to jointly take on the ruling BJP at the Centre in next year's elections, has already met twice -- first in Patna on June 23 and then in Bengaluru on July 17-18. PTI SSS PKD ACD