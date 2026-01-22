Nitish loses cool as women begin to leave during his speech

Siwan (Bihar), Jan 22 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flew into a rage on Thursday when he saw a group of women leaving while he was waxing eloquent about steps taken by his government for them.

"Why are all you ladies running away? How would you know what is being done for you if you do not stay back and listen?" snapped the longest serving CM of the state, who turns 76 in less than two months.

He was addressing a function in Siwan district, which he visited as part of the state-wide 'Samriddhi Yatra', launched a week ago.

Projects worth Rs 202 crore were launched by the chief minister in Siwan. While the foundation stone was laid for 40 projects worth Rs 157 crore, another 31 projects worth Rs 45 crore were inaugurated.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and takes pride in having done a lot for empowering women, which has also made him popular with the state's women voters, was accompanied by his deputy Samrat Choudhary, senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, among others.