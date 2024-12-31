Nitish meets Bihar governor-designate, outgoing governor at Raj Bhavan

Patna, Dec 31 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor-designate Arif Mohammad Khan and outgoing Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Khan is expected to take charge on January 2, 2025.

“It was a courtesy meeting between the CM, Governor-designate and the outgoing Governor,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Khan, who arrived in Patna on Monday, had told reporters at the airport that he would try to discharge his duties in accordance with the glorious tradition of the state.

“I know the glorious history of Bihar. It has an impact on me. I will try to discharge my duties in accordance with the heritage and glorious tradition of the state,” he had said. PTI PKD RBT