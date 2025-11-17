Nitish meets Guv after cabinet authorises CM to recommend dissolution of assembly

Patna, Nov 17 (PTI) The last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar on Monday “authorised” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend dissolution of the assembly, official sources said.

A resolution to this effect was unanimously passed in the meeting chaired by Kumar, which lasted for 10 minutes, they said.

“The CM met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan soon after the meeting to apprise him about the decision of the cabinet. On November 19, Kumar will submit his resignation to the Governor as head of the outgoing government,” one of the sources said.

In the recent assembly polls, the NDA bagged more than 200 seats in the 243-member House, with the BJP winning the maximum number of 89 seats, followed by the JD(U)’s tally of 85. PTI PKD RBT