Nitish meets Indian High Commissioner to UK

Patna, Mar 10 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is currently in London, on Sunday met Vikram K Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

According to the office of the chief minister, during the "courtesy call", Kumar discussed a range of issues with Doraiswami.

The CM shared with the envoy his impressions about the renowned science museum in London, which the former had visited a few days ago.

Kumar also told Doraiswami that a "science city" was coming up in Patna, and it has been named after former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

The science city would, among other things, "highlight the contributions in science of ancient India", including the city of Pataliputra, the name by which Patna was known in the distant past.

Kumar was greatly impressed with the water management techniques adopted in Scotland, which had "plenty of water resources, just like Bihar", the chief minister is understood to have told Doraiswami.

Kumar said he was looking forward to making use of Scotland's knowhow in Bihar, parts of which reel under drought while other regions are ravaged by floods. PTI NAC RBT