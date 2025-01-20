Nitish meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Patna

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is in Patna to attend the All India Presiding Officers' Conference.

Advertisment

The JD(U) supremo drove to the Raj Bhavan, a stone's throw from the CM's residence, where the senior BJP leader and other visiting dignitaries had come, upon an invitation from Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Later, Birla shared a picture of himself with Kumar on X and wrote "prior to attending the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AUPOC) at the Bihar legislature, met the honourable Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar ji. Was touched by his warm hospitality".

Birla was also impressed upon inspecting the guard of honour he received from the "Mahila Battalion" of Bihar Police.

Advertisment

In another post on X, he posted pictures of the guard of honour and wrote "salutations to the nari Shakti (women power) of Bihar! It is for the third time, after a long gap of 43 years that the AIPOC is being held in Patna. I hope this conference would help strengthen and enrich our parliamentary traditions". PTI NAC SOM