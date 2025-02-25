Nitish meets Nadda in Patna

Patna, Feb 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met BJP president JP Nadda in Patna on Tuesday.

Kumar drove to the State Guest House, where the Union health minister had put up after reaching the city.

The two leaders spent a few minutes together, discussing political matters concerning the state, where assembly polls are scheduled later this year.

Nadda had reached Bihar on Monday when he attended the wedding of a BJP leader in Gaya.

He is likely to return after the centenary function of Patna Medical College and Hospital, which is to be attended by President Draupadi Murmu.