Nitish missing in PM’s rallies, roadshow; BJP not to make him CM again, claims Kharge

Patna, Nov 3 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned the “absence” of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Patna and political rallies elsewhere in Bihar, and asserted that the BJP is not going to make him the CM again.

Kumar was not present in election rallies of Modi at two places in Bihar and also his roadshow in Patna on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here, Kharge said, “Nitish Kumar was not seen along with the PM in his rallies on Sunday. He was also missing from the PM’s roadshow in Patna. It's clear that Nitish would not become the CM again.” “They (BJP leaders) are hatching a conspiracy. Even during the release of NDA's manifesto, he (Kumar) was not allowed to speak,” the Congress leader alleged.

Kharge further claimed that Prime Minister Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have been in their posts for 11 and 20 years, respectively, and still they talk about 'jungle raaj'.

“Modi is the PM, but it seems he has nothing to say about education, health, MSP and investment. The PM has forgotten the issues like demonitisation and MSP; he is giving false promises. He is Jhooton ki Sardar' (leaders of liars),” alleged Kharge.

The PM is asking youths to make reels, and this shows his seriousness, the Congress leader claimed.

He asserted that if voted to power in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan will increase the reservation cap beyond 50 per cent.

“We will fulfil our promises; we did it in Rajasthan and Telangana,” Kharge said.

When asked about the PM’s 'katta' remark made on Sunday, Kharge asked if Modi ji was present there.

Modi on Sunday claimed that the Congress had been unwilling to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate and relented only after the RJD pointed a "katta", an unlicensed country-made gun, at its head. PTI PKD NN