Nitish mourns death of Bihar labourers in Kuwait fire tragedy

Patna, Jun 14 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed grief over the death of two persons, hailing from the state, in the Kuwait fire tragedy that has killed more than 40 Indians.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the next of kin of each deceased.

Besides, upon instructions from the chief minister, the resident commissioner has got in touch with the Kuwait Embassy in New Delhi to facilitate bringing of the bodies to the native place of the deceased for last rites.

The deceased, Sheo Shanker Singh and Anil Giri, belonged to different villages of Gopalganj district.

While Singh had been in the Gulf country for 10 months, Giri, whose family lives in Haryana's Yamunanagar, had been eking out a living there for eight years. PTI NAC SOM