Nitish 'opportunist'': Jharkhand RJD on JD(U) chief dumping 'Mahagathbandhan'

Ranchi: The Jharkhand unit of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Sunday labelled JD(U) president Nitish Kumar an “opportunist” after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, and asserted that people in the neighbouring state will give a befitting reply in the assembly elections.

Kumar resigned as Bihar chief minister earlier in the day, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' he had joined less than 18 months ago and in the opposition bloc INDIA.

"There is a limit to switching sides, but Nitish Kumar has crossed all such limits. However, it is good for the RJD. People are now aware of his character," Jharkhand RJD spokesperson and general secretary Manoj Yadav told PTI.

"In the upcoming assembly elections, the RJD will win with a majority, as the Janata Dal (United) and BJP have lost their credibility in Bihar," he claimed.

An NDA ally since the 1990s, Kumar had quit the coalition in August 2022, suspecting the BJP of trying to engineer a split in the JD(U), and having conspired to bring down his party’s tally in the 2020 assembly polls.

He then formed a new government with a multi-party coalition, which included the RJD, Congress and three Left parties.