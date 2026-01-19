Nitish pays tribute to Maharana Pratap on death anniv

Patna, Jan 19 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday paid tributes to Maharana Pratap on the Mewar ruler's death anniversary, hailing him as a symbol of courage and resilience.

The CM, along with his several cabinet colleagues, attended a function organised on the occasion.

Kumar paid tributes to Maharana Pratap by offering flowers to his portrait and lighting a ceremonial lamp.

Others present on the occasion included JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Jha, Bihar ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Sharwan Kumar, Ashok Chaudhary, Ramkripal Yadav, Leshi Singh and Sanjay Kumar Singh, and the party's state president Umesh Kushwaha.

Maharana Pratap was a Rajput king of Mewar region of Rajasthan. He was known for his bravery and resistance against the Mughal Empire. He died on January 19, 1597. PTI PKD ACD